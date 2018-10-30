When my wife was sick, Medicare helped pay for home care for a while. But then after three or four weeks, the benefits stopped and she had to go into a nursing home. We both would have preferred for her to stay home, but we couldn’t afford it on our own.

Question 1 on the ballot next month would help a lot of disabled and elderly people stay home with their families. The universal home care initiative would guarantee unlimited home care for all who need it, regardless of financial resources.

Some 27,000 Mainers would qualify for home care under the new program, according to a report from the University of Southern Maine. That’s a lot of patients allowed to stay in familiar surroundings, and a lot of families kept together.

Please vote “yes” on Question 1. It may be you or a loved one who will need it someday.

Frank Lewis

Portland

