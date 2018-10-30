Our upcoming opportunity to enact a universal home care program stirs in me a sense of optimism for the future of elderly Mainers.
Within the past few years, my family struggled with my grandfather’s declining health. He was a resident of Texas, and did not have anyone around him who could adequately take care of him. He lacked the funds and the insurance coverage for comprehensive home care.
Eventually, we convinced him to move to New England out of concern for his health. We wanted him to have adequate care, but the move resulted in a drastic decline in health. It is jarring to be moved so far away from home under harsh circumstances.
Question 1 will give us an incredible opportunity to give the elderly that chance to age in the familiar environments of their choosing. I will be voting “yes.”
Sarah Raymond
South Portland
