Opponents of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Janet Mills reject her as a “career politician.” I would urge voters to recognize two things:

First, Janet’s career has been supported by Maine citizens who admire her and who have voted for her as district attorney and Maine legislator. Maine legislators elected her Maine’s attorney general. If we condemn “career politicians,” then we need to dismiss such nationally honored Mainers as Margaret Chase Smith, Edmund Muskie, Bill Cohen, George Mitchell and Olympia Snowe.

Second, a successful businessman does not automatically become a successful politician. Both talents should be honored when done well. But success in one does not automatically translate to success in the other. If Shawn Moody were to become our next governor, would he be willing to turn over leadership of his business to a successful medical doctor, educator, religious leader or professional athlete?

Donald Zillman

Portland

