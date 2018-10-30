The author of a letter published Oct. 27 (Lynne Beasley) was shocked to see a political sign saying “Retire Angus King!” and decried its “negative” and “insulting” tenor.

That’s insulting? How? The sign merely asks you to consider having someone else take the job that King now has. The sign made no mention of any physical abnormalities or speech impediments; no suggestions of pencil-necked geekism, or even the fatuous or pompous intonations some might accuse a longtime politician of. It merely suggested you look elsewhere for someone better suited to deal with senatorial duties.

Rereading the letter now, I’m not even sure that it’s not a joke.

John Nichols

Portland

