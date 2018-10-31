I have a simple point to make as we face the upcoming midterm elections. Maine needs as many good people representing us in our state Legislature (not to mention on the federal front) as is humanly possible. Democrat Eloise Vitelli, up for re-election in Sagadahoc County and Dresden, is one of them. She has been a voice of reason in Augusta, reaching across the aisle to pass legislation for the good of all Mainers.

As a senator, Eloise has worked tirelessly on behalf of her constituents on a number of fronts – especially to benefit small businesses, local agriculture, education, health care expansion and property tax relief.

As policy director at Women, Work and Community (now New Ventures Maine), she created an entrepreneurial program that has help over 3,000 Mainers start successful small businesses.

A vote for Eloise in Senate District 23 is a vote for a stronger Maine.

Bill Everham

Bath

