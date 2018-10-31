There is no question in my mind who could best represent the citizens of South Portland on the City Council: It’s April Caricchio all the way.

She is a committed resident who has walked the walk here in South Portland, focused on the welfare of her neighbors.

Ms. Caricchio has not only raised three successful children, she has worked hard to ensure that all our children get the best possible education in our schools.

She has worked to see that children and adults with disabilities are included in every way possible in the life of the city. She has worked to ensure that the environment that supports all life in the city be safeguarded. She is ready and willing to support every effort to see that our city will be wisely preparing for a robust future.

What more could a voter want? Be sure you vote Nov. 6, and be sure to vote for April Caricchio in District 4. It’s in your own best interest.

Mary Jane Ferrier

South Portland

