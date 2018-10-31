I’m supporting Democrat Justin Chenette for re-election to the Maine Senate because of his commitment to the community. Justin epitomizes community spirit. He is always at community events. I felt like I knew him before actually meeting him, because I saw him so often. This shows he’s in touch with his constituents.

As president of Saco’s downtown development organization, Saco Main Street, Justin has worked to promote small businesses, organize large-scale events and help our downtown thrive. He promotes a positive image of our community to attract visitors and future businesses. Justin is also vice chair of Friends of the Ballpark and a member of the Saco Bay Rotary Club and the Old Orchard Beach Chamber of Commerce.

We should elect a senator who devotes time and attention right here at home. I hope you will also support Justin Chenette for Maine Senate on Nov. 6.

Lisa Petit

Saco

