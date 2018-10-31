As I sit here recovering from an illness, I am thankful for the medical coverage and services provided by the state of Maine. With them, I have been kept out of the hospital. Without them, I likely would be hospitalized at the moment, a much more expensive proposition.

Unfortunately, not all Mainers have access to health coverage. As a result, they may delay seeking medical help and, more often than not, end up in the emergency room for services.

Maine needs a comprehensive health care system to ensure coverage for all at affordable prices without huge deductibles. Deductibles are a barrier to seeking help. We need people who are sick to get to the doctor immediately to ensure their health and provide the best possible care at the lowest cost.

Make sure to sign the Maine AllCare pledge card at your polling place on Election Day to move us forward on the campaign for health care for all in the state of Maine.

Ginny Schneider

Portland

