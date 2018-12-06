The judge deciding the Medicaid expansion lawsuit has denied a stay request by the outgoing LePage administration, but set a new Feb. 1 deadline to enroll people in the expanded health insurance program.

From a practical standpoint, the latest ruling makes the lawsuit a moot point. Gov.-elect Janet Mills, a Democrat who will be sworn in on Jan. 2, has vowed to begin enrolling people as soon as possible after her administration takes over.

Maine voters approved Medicaid expansion in a November 2017 referendum by a 59 to 41 percent vote, but Republican Gov. Paul LePage, an expansion opponent, has refused to implement it. About 70,000 low-income Mainers, mostly lower-income childless adults or parents, will be eligible for Medicaid under the expansion.

The advocacy group behind the voter referendum, Maine Equal Justice Partners, sued the LePage administration this spring, arguing that the Maine Department of Health and Human Services failed to follow the law by refusing to implement the expansion.

Despite the advocacy group’s win in court, the delays caused by having the court process play out has postponed implementation, and with Mills taking over in January, Maine will be complying with the law.

The ruling by Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy on Thursday supports Maine Equal Justice Partners but delays the requirement that enrollments begin from Dec. 5 to Feb. 1.

“This is good news in that the court is denying the request for a stay, at the same time the court is extending the deadline for rulemaking and enrollment to February 1st,” said Robyn Merrill, executive director of Maine Equal Justice Partners, in a statement. “The extension and the deadline will ensure that the new administration that supports Medicaid expansion will be implementing the law so that it’s done right, and people will get the care that they’re eligible for.”

Merrill also pointed out that benefits are retroactive to July 2.

Murphy wrote that in the essential argument in the case – whether eligible Mainers should be permitted to enroll in Medicaid despite the LePage administration’s objections over funding – she is siding with Maine Equal Justice Partners.

“The court would emphasize that the extension of the deadline to comply should not be confused with a central holding of the prior order. The people of Maine enacted a law that requires payment of Medicaid benefits to an expanded class of Maine citizens, and any person who meets the qualifications clearly spelled out in the Expansion Act are entitled to those benefits as of July 2, 2018,” Murphy wrote in Thursday’s ruling.

Medicaid expansion is a key component of former President Obama’s signature domestic policy law, the Affordable Care Act. Some conservative states have refused to adopt Medicaid expansion, but 37 states and the District of Columbia have done so.

The stay request, filed on Nov. 26 with the state’s Business and Consumer Court, argued that implementing expansion would have “far-reaching negative consequences” and would “prompt a fiscal crisis.”

Medicaid expansion will cost state taxpayers about $50 million to $60 million per year, but Maine will receive more than $500 million annually in federal funds to help pay for health care for newly eligible Medicaid enrollees. The Legislature approved $60 million in funding for Medicaid expansion this summer, but LePage vetoed it, arguing that the funding package contained one-time “budget gimmicks.”

Mainers earning as much as 138 percent of the federal poverty level – $16,753 for an individual and $34,638 for a family of four – could begin applying for Medicaid coverage on July 2. Thousands did, only to receive letters of denial from DHHS.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: