WESTBROOK — The miraculous spinning disk of ice has stopped.

The football field-size carousel of ice spinning in the Presumpscot River was first spotted Monday and has been trumpeted internationally by the BBC, ABC’s “Good Morning America” and The New York Times, among others.

But when crowds began gathering along the river in downtown Westbrook at midday Wednesday, the ice was motionless. It had lodged against a frozen part of the river and stopped.

It was still round, still looked a lot like a Google Earth shot of our world from above, but no longer spinning. Among the crowd of 50 to 60 people who had come to see the disk at lunchtime, talk turned to ways to get the huge ice sheet moving once again.

Vincent Rowe, of Portland, said he’d volunteer to go down to the riverbank, where the ice had lodged, and stomp on it to set it free. Then he reneged, for fear that he’d crack the 100-yard-wide frozen circle and spoil the magic for everyone.

Patty Fitzpatrick, also of Portland, wondered why some enterprising youngsters in a boat hadn’t tried to restore the disk’s spinning glory.

“Kids these days have no ambition,” Fitzpatrick said.

Spinning disks of varying size appear periodically during winter months in colder climates in North America and Europe, and have been the subject of speculation for years, appearing in rivers and streams but never lakes or ponds. In fact, a similar spinning disk appeared this month in rural Estonia and has been drawing curious onlookers to the shore of the Vigala River.

There’s not much research about why these things happen, but it includes a paper published in 2016 about why the disk spins, along with some theories put forth by MIT scientists in 1993, when an ice disk formed in the Charles River in Massachusetts.

Recently, research was conducted at the University of Liege in Belgium, where a team led by Stéphane Dorbolo showed that temperature changes in the water below a small ice disk could be the source of some of the rotational force.

When the water cools to 39.2 degrees, it begins to sink and creates a vortex in the water, producing a small force that spins the ice. The flow of the river is thought to help with that process.

This story will be updated.

