A jury will now decide whether a Madison man committed murder when he shot and killed a Somerset County sheriff’s deputy last year.

John D. Williams, 30, has shown little emotion during the five days of testimony about the death of Cpl. Eugene Cole in the early hours of April 25, 2018. The six men and six women filed past him to begin their deliberations shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“This was a well tried case,” Superior Court Justice Robert Mullen said before he left the bench.

Williams put his hands in his pockets of his dress pants and looked briefly at the full crowd in the audience. Then his attorneys and the jail guard led him out of the courtroom to wait for a verdict.

Cole, 61, was the first Maine police officer fatally shot in the line of duty in three decades. Williams, now 30, has pleaded not guilty even though he has admitted to firing the single shot that killed Cole.

The state has argued he intended or at least knew he would kill Cole, but his attorneys have said he was too intoxicated to form that state of mind required for a murder conviction.

Superior Court Justice Robert Mullen also instructed the jury on the lesser offense of manslaughter. The difference between the two charges could mean decades in his ultimate prison sentence.

Both sides made their closing arguments Wednesday about what happened on that dark night in Norridgewock.

The prosecutor said forensic evidence and expert testimony to show Williams shot Cole at very close range while the sheriff’s deputy was on the ground. That position was one of the factors they cited as evidence that Williams intended or knew he would kill.

“He knew exactly what he was doing,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Marchese told the jury. “He didn’t shoot Cpl. Cole in the leg or the arm or some other benign location. He didn’t stand across the yard and wave the gun. He went and approached Cpl. Cole and put that gun up against his neck. He shot him in the neck.”

The defense attorney said Williams made statements to a friend and then a police detective that suggest he acted out of instinct rather than intent. He also said the jury will need to decide whether his statements during his police interview were reliable given the apparent roughness of his arrest.

“You are going to have a difficult task,” defense attorney Verne Paradie said. “So what you are going to have to do is get in his head the moment he pulled the trigger.”

Paradie asked the jury to return a not guilty verdict on the murder charge, and he did not address the possibility of a manslaughter conviction. But he said before trial he would ask the judge to instruct the jury on both crimes. The possible sentence for murder is 25 years to life, while manslaughter is capped at 30 years.

The jurors heard from more than two dozen witnesses during five days of testimony. Closing statements were delayed Monday because the defense considered calling one more witness, who was not available until Tuesday. Paradie said he considered calling the witness to try to counter the state’s reconstruction of the shooting but ultimately did not call that person to the stand Tuesday.

The prosecutors from the Maine Attorney General’s Office called the majority of the witnesses at trial. They included law enforcement officers who arrested Williams on the fourth day of a sweeping manhunt, friends who used drugs with him, and the woman who took Williams in during high school and discovered Cole’s body in her yard that April morning. Two experts also testified about Williams’ extensive drug use but disagreed on his ability to think and reason at the time of the shooting.

The jurors have no deadline for their decision.

