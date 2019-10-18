Crews are working to restore power to more than 123,000 customers who are still without electricity the day after a strong nor’easter pummeled Maine.

Central Maine Power officials told customers Thursday night that it could be days before power is restored to some areas that were especially hard hit by the storm that hit the state early Thursday.

The fall nor’easter caused widespread and significant destruction when the strong winds and heavy rains felled trees throughout southern Maine, downing lines, damaging cars and homes, and delaying or canceling classes across the region. Damage along the coast was severe, with sailboats washed onto Willard Beach in South Portland and a boat tossed onto the rocks at Bug Light.

The number of power outages reported across the state peaked at 191,000 at mid-day Thursday.

CMP reported more than 111,000 outages at 6:45 a.m. Friday. More than 52,000 of those outages are in Cumberland County and about 12,000 are in York County.

CMP line repair crews are being assisted by more than 100 contractor line crews and an additional 190 repair crews that were brought into Maine on Thursday from Connecticut and New York, the company said in a post on its Facebook page. More crews from Canada were also heading to Maine on Thursday night.

Emera Maine reported just over 12,000 outages at 6:45 a.m Friday, down from more than 40,000 on Thursday. The majority of those outages are in Hancock County.

Power outages are forcing some school districts to close for a second day, including South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and Falmouth. The University of Southern Maine is also closed Friday.

