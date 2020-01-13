The iconic “Welcome to Kennebunkport” sign that went missing last week has been found, police said Monday.

The sign, which features the town’s skyline, normally hangs alongside the Lanigan Bridge between Kennebunkport and Kennebunk. When it went missing sometime last week, police took to Facebook to ask for the public’s help in tracking it down.

Chief Craig Sanford said police received an anonymous tip over the weekend that led officers to the sign behind a local building at noon on Sunday. No one has been charged and police continue to investigate, he said.

“While it’s down, we’ll do some refreshing,” Craig said, noting the sign was not damaged by whoever took it.

The bridge is a popular spot for visitors to take photos, often with the sign in the background, and is steps away from the Clam Shack, another popular spot for tourists to visit in the summer.

