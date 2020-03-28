Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus rose to 211 in Maine on Saturday, a jump of 43 from the day before.

New test results from the Maine Center for Disease Control were posted online Saturday morning, a day after the first known death in Maine from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Public health officials, however, have cautioned that, from a scientific perspective, a sharp rise in cases over hours or days is not enough time to draw conclusions about larger trends in an outbreak.

Still, Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, and Gov. Janet Mills, have been urging Mainers to stay at home — and act as though the coronavirus is already in your county, even if there aren’t recorded cases there yet.

The new coronavirus had infected more than 600,000 people around the world by Saturday morning, with the United States leading in numbers of cases as of this week, with at least 94,000 on Friday.

Maine has taken emergency measures, closing schools and “non-essential” businesses and encouraging residents to stay indoors, except for such activities as grocery shopping and physical exercise.

As concerns mount about potential transmission of the virus from out-of-state visitors, Maine plans to post messages on electronic sign boards along the turnpike that direct people coming from areas with high infection rates – such as New York – to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

It is not clear how state authorities will enforce that order.

Public health officials are still working overtime to assemble the medical supplies needed to treat the disease while keeping medical workers safe.

A shipment of chemicals for testing recently arrived – enough for 3,000 patients – but even more will be needed, Dr. Shah said last week. Maine also has 164 intensive care beds total around the state, and 308 ventilators, he said, and about half of those beds are in use already.

Coronavirus was confirmed present in 11 Maine counties as of Saturday morning.

The hardest hit areas are still Cumberland County, with 120 cases, and York County, with 38. Health officials have seen evidence of community transmission in both counties.

There were seven cases confirmed in Androscoggin County, two in Franklin, nine in Kennebec, two in Knox, five in Lincoln, eight in Oxford, 10 in Penobscot, five in Sagadahoc and two in Waldo.

Three cases are “unknown” in geographic origin – a label health officials give to patients they are still working to interview and collect detailed information from. It does not mean they don’t know who the patients are.

The coronavirus has killed at least 28,000 people around the world, and about 140,000 have recovered. Maine recorded its first death from COVID-19 this week — a Cumberland County man in his 80s whom officials have not named — and 36 patients have recovered from the disease, according to the Maine CDC.

Dr. Shah was scheduled to deliver a coronavirus update to the public at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

