Maine has been in tight restraints by Gov. Mills since the report of COVID-19. This has affected not only citizens who have become unemployed or businesses that have shuttered their doors, but also independent candidates who seek to be on the ballot come November.
Gov. Mills has repeatedly sought collaboration with Vermont and New Hampshire as to when and how to open our state. She relies on that information. However, as far as ballot access is concerned, she is light years away from being as conscientious as Vermont and New Hampshire are. Due to COVID-19, Vermont has extended their independent candidate filing deadline to Aug. 6, and New Hampshire has extended filing to Aug. 5. Vermont has even suspended signature requirements.
Gov. Mills said early on that we are to stay home unless absolutely necessary and that candidates are to cease from circulating nomination petitions for ballot access since early March.
We were honored with a mere four-week extension, to July 1, to gather more signatures, notarize our petitions and get town or city clerks to validate the signatures by that date, while continuing to social distance.
It seems Mills wants a limited number of candidates to qualify for the ballot during this unprecedented time. I’m sure the two-party system is applauding her, but she must remember Maine has more independent voters than members of any organized party. Please be more concerned about this coming general election, Governor! Independent candidates deserve to be on the ballot, too!
Linda Wooten
independent candidate, U.S. Senate
Auburn
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Mail-in voting has worked well in Oregon
-
Columns
Commentary: Black people are not naturally vulnerable to COVID. That’s junk race science
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Brunswick Councilor Wilson ready to represent District 49
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Independent candidates deserve to be on November ballot
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Let us be a Juneteenth nation, not a July Fourth one
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.