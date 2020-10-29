As a resident of Scarborough for 27 years, I’m writing to encourage voters in Maine Senate District 30 to join me in voting for Democrat Stacy Brenner for state Senate.
While we know Maine will face a challenging budget shortfall due to the pandemic, Stacy believes that we should be supporting Mainers struggling to make ends meet at this difficult time. Her opponent, Sara Rivard, believes that the budget shortfall is an opportunity to cut MaineCare expansion, a program approved by Maine people, which is especially important now given that 14,000 Mainers have recently lost their employer-provided health care. Stacy recognizes that these services have to be paid for in a responsible manner and will work to close tax loopholes and crack down on those who have capitalized on the pandemic to turn a profit.
For these reasons, please join me in supporting Stacy Brenner as our next Senator for District 30.
Melissa Murphy
Scarborough
