Don’t be fooled by all of the out-of-state money and ads pouring into Maine to stop the re-election of Republican Susan Collins. The Democrats are desperate to regain control of the Senate by unseating her.
Sen. Collins researches thoroughly before voting, oftentimes voting against her own party. I am an independent and she is the closest we get to someone who votes independently. Sen. Angus King, an independent, consistently votes with the Democrats. I have not liked some of Sen. Collins’ choices, but I respect her hard work, independent thinking and support of her native state.
Don’t let out-of-state interests ruin a senator who is well respected, has much influence and works hard, never missing a vote. We may not like all her decisions, but she is definitely someone we need in Washington, D.C., not only for us Mainers but for all Americans.
Don’t listen to the rhetoric. Form your own decision and then vote.
Catherine Wright
Cumberland
