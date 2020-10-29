My name is Lindsey Atkinson from Buxton, I’m a stay-at-home mom and a school board member.

I met Republican Sara Rivard while working before last year’s elections. What struck me first about Sara was her sincere stance on individual rights. She spoke eloquently on a piece of legislation that was important to both of us, and I was impressed by her knowledge on the issues.

I was quite pleased when I heard she was running for our state senate seat because I knew right away that she would be the kind of senator who would stand up for our constitutional rights.

We need a senator who will vote for a balanced budget so our children don’t inherit a state riddled with debt. Sara is the right choice for our family and I hope for yours as well. Please vote Sara Rivard for Maine Senate in District 30.

Lindsey Atkinson
Buxton

