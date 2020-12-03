Maine set a new record Thursday with 346 new cases of COVID-19, exceeding the previous high set last month by 91 cases.

It was the first time daily cases have ever gone over 300 and the 8th time in the last 10 days that cases have eclipsed 200, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The only days of less than 200 cases were Thanksgiving, when the state lab was closed, and the day after, when there were fewer tests to process.

Since the pandemic reached Maine in March, the CDC has tracked 12,554 confirmed or probable cases and 220 COVID-related deaths, including two additional deaths that were reported Thursday.

So far in December, seven people have died from COVID-19. Last month, 67 deaths were recorded, the highest of any month yet and more than June, July, August, September and October combined.

The 7-day average of new daily cases stood at 186 cases on Thursday, down from 220 a week ago. But the last seven days has included days of zero cases on Thanksgiving and 22 the day after. The 7-day average this time last month was 101 cases. Two months ago, it was 31 cases.

New cases were reported in every county except Knox. Cumberland County led the state with 60 cases, followed by York with 58, Penobscot with 53 and Oxford with 52. The number of active cases Thursday, 2,601, is 175 more than Wednesday and has more than doubled in a month.

Exactly one month ago, on Election Day, Maine set what was then a single-day record of 127 new cases. That number has now been eclipsed 27 times in the last 30 days.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Thursday, but as of Wednesday there were 138 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, include 46 in critical care and 15 on a ventilator. One month ago, there were 31 people in the hospital.

Also Wednesday, the number of individuals hospitalized across the country went over the 100,000 mark for the first time, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Maine, like other states, has been preparing for the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine, perhaps as soon as this month. On Wednesday, Gov. Janet Mills said the state learned that it would be getting about 12,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, about one-third of what it was expecting.

“This is far less than what is needed for Maine and proportionally for other states as well,” Mills said at a press conference.

This story will be updated

