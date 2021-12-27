The spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant is accelerating in Maine, according to newly released state data.

A genomic sequencing report posted Monday by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says 10 percent of test samples collected between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18 and sequenced were identified as omicron. That’s up from less than one percent of samples from the previous week that were sequenced and identified as omicron, a highly contagious strain of coronavirus that has quickly spread around the world.

Health officials have predicted the spread of omicron and urged people to continue to exercise COVID-19 precautions, including vaccinations, wearing masks indoors and avoiding large gatherings. Vaccines and booster shots provide protection against severe symptoms from the new variant, health officials have said.

The release of the new data comes as Maine has seen a slight drop in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, although hospitalizations and the number of new cases remain higher than what the state previously saw throughout much of the pandemic.

On Monday there were 330 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 380 one week ago, including 111 in critical care and 63 on a ventilator. The state has not reported new case numbers since Friday, when 1,244 new cases and three deaths were reported.

Hospitalization numbers are expected to rise again in the coming days because of an anticipated post-holiday spike in cases, which may coincide with the spread of omicron in Maine.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, urged Maine residents to “be smart about omicron,” especially amid the holidays, during a media briefing last week.

“There is some chatter that (omicron) it might be mild, but the bottom line is we don’t know,” Shah said. “There are still a lot of scientific questions out there that need to be answered.”

Scientists are still learning about omicron’s health effects, although countries that experienced early waves of the omicron surge have reported the symptoms are generally less severe, especially among the vaccinated.

However, it can still cause severe illness and it is so much more contagious that it has caused an increase in hospitalizations in places where it has become the dominant variant in the community. Several states, including Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey, have seen a dramatic spike in cases, with the rate of new infections at the highest point of the entire pandemic, the New York Times reported. Hospitalizations also are rising, although not as fast as the number of new cases.

There also has been some evidence that the omicron surge may not last as long as the delta variant surge that began in the summer and continues to strain Maine’s health care system.

South Africa, where omicron was first officially reported in late November, saw a dramatic surge of cases but has now seen its infection rate drop 22 percent in the past 14 days, according to a global tracker maintained by the New York Times.

This story will be updated.

