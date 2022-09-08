The man shot Wednesday night in Deering Oaks Park has died.

Walter Omal, 31, of Portland, was shot around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and died early Thursday morning, Portland police said.

Police declined to say whether they had made any arrests, but detectives and crime scene personnel were at the park Thursday looking for more evidence, and planned to drain the pond near the shooting site in their search.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: