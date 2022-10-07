The Portland Police Department’s Special Reaction Team searched an apartment on Grant Street on Friday, but police will not release any details about the criminal investigation connected to the warrant.

The team arrived just after noon at an apartment on Grant Street. Maj. Robert Martin said the Special Reaction Team was used “because of the nature of the investigation,” but would provide no other details about the investigation or circumstances.

The apartment was secured within minutes and roads in the area that had been closed were reopened, Martin said. Investigators remained on scene Friday afternoon to complete the search.

Martin said he could not confirm if the search warrant is connected to a reported fight Sunday night on Grant Street.

In that incident, police found a 28-year-old Portland man had crashed into a parked car and was bleeding from a head injury. Police found evidence of gunfire at the scene, but no one was shot. Investigators believe the shots were fired before and after the crash, Martin said earlier this week.

Portland police announced last month that they would be ramping up patrols amid a spike in violent crime. As of Sept. 9, shootings had more than doubled in the city from the same point last year, with 42 reported, and there had been 17 stabbings – a 31 percent increase from the same time last year.

