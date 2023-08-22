Comedy

Friday 8/25

Marcus Cardona special recording: 8 p.m., Maine House of Comedy, Free Street Cocktail Bar, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. eventbrite.com

New England’s Funniest Comedian Finals: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $17-$22. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Saturday 8/26

Amy Tee: 8 p.m., Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. 18-plus. pmc826.eventbrite.com

Dusty Slay: 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $20-$25. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Through 8/27

Portland Maine Comedy Festival: Various locations around Portland. 14-plus. portlandmainecomedy.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Friday 8/25

Todd Watts photographer talk: 5 p.m., Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 8/25

“Explorations”: Mairen O’Neill and Ashlyn Feeley, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Saturday 8/26

Portland Fine Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Free Street, 120 Free St., Portland. shopmainecraft.com

Through 8/26

“Color and Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

“Earth and Light”: David Rankin, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Plein Air Art Festival: Painting workshops, craft show, farmers market and more throughout Yarmouth. artascope.org

Tom Hall: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 8/30

Jane Herbert: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

Friday 9/1

“Mythic and Quotidian”: Peter Wallis, opening reception 6-8 p.m., gallery open noon to 2 p.m. Fridays and Sundays through Oct. 26, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. mayostreetarts.org

Friday 9/1-Friday 9/29

Curator’s Choice: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

Friday 9/1-Saturday 9/30

“The Divine Feminine”: 4-8 p.m. Fridays, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, UMVA Gallery, 516 Congress St., Portland. theumva.org

Through 9/1

“Kindred Variations”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, Points of View Artists, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick. povartistsmaine.com

“Encounters” interactive exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Maine Studio Works, 170 Anderson St., Portland. $15. chroma2four.com

Through 9/9

“Us and ME”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Kenise Barnes Fine Art, 43 York St., Portland. kbfa.com

Through 9/23

“All the Decades”: Lynne Drexler, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 9/29

“The Painterly Print”: 3 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. 800-729-8033

Through 9/30

Chelsea Ellis and Todd Watts: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Suite A3, Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 10/15

“The Art of Wonder”: Robert McCloskey, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/mccloskey

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 8/25

“Frozen” (2013): Rated PG, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. visitfreeport.com

Friday 8/25-Sunday 8/27

“Amanda” (2022): Italian with English subtitles, 6 p.m. Friday, noon and 3 p.m. Saturday, noon Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Sunday 8/27

“Anonymous Sister” (2021): Presented with Recovery in Maine, director talk after film, 3 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Monday 8/28

“The Adventures of Robin Hood” (1938): 11 a.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Wednesday 8/30

“20 Days in Mariupol”: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9, $7 members. Benefits Free Press United’s Media Lifeline Ukraine. space538.org

Friday 9/1

“DC League of Super-Pets” (2022): Rated PG, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. visitfreeport.com

Maine Outdoor Film Festival: 7:30-10 p.m., Tidewater Farm, 200 Presumpscot Point Road, Falmouth. $10-$15 suggested donation. falmouthlandtrust.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 8/25

Timezones, Emilio Teubal: 7:30 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. portcityblue.com

Tom DiMenna sings Gordon Lightfoot: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Magic City Hippies: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Saturday 8/26

Maia Sharp: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30 advance, $40 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Hannah Damon and Friends: 7 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com

Primo Cubano: 7:30 p.m., The Lemont Block, 2 Pleasant St., Brunswick. $25-$35. 21-plus. CubanoLemont23.eventbrite.com

Slothrust: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

The 5.6.7.8’s: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. space538.org

Sunday 8/27

Rival Sons: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $29.50 advance, $35 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Monday 8/28 & Tuesday 8/29

Bolos Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m., Bolos, 7 Dunlap St., Brunswick. bolosbrunswick.com

Tuesday 8/29

Open DJ vinyl edition: 8:30 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Free. 21-plus. Registration required. fb.me/e/30GNaiUgc

Wednesday 8/30

Dirty McCurdy: Music on the Mall, 6 p.m., Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street, Brunswick. Free. brunswickdowntown.org

Thursday 8/31

Corner House: 6-8 p.m., Congress Square Park, Portland. Free. onelongfellowsquare.com

The 502s, Sarah and the Sundays: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Thursday 8/31-Sunday 9/3

Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival: Thomas Point Beach and Campground, 29 Meadow Road, Brunswick. $35-$195, ages 13-17 half-off, ages 12 and under free. thomaspointbeachbluegrass.com

Through 9/1

Summer Sunsets Live: 4-8:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. thompsonspoint.com

Live music at Alto: 6 p.m., Fridays, Alto Terrace Bar and Kitchen, 25 Hancock St., Portland. altoportland.com

Evan Arntzen Trio: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. cadenzafreeport.com

Friday 9/1

Wolfman Jack: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Through 8/26

“Something Rotten!”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. $74-$125. msmt.org

Through 8/27

“Make Way For Ducklings”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org/makeway

Through 8/31

“Hot Flash! What A Feelin!”: 7 p.m., Tuesdays-Thursdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Friday 9/1

Teller’s Garden First Friday: 7 p.m., Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

Through 9/3

“Sanctuary City”: Previews 7-9 p.m. Aug. 17-19; standard shows 3-5 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance. thehillarts.me

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

