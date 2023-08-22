Comedy
Friday 8/25
Marcus Cardona special recording: 8 p.m., Maine House of Comedy, Free Street Cocktail Bar, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. eventbrite.com
New England’s Funniest Comedian Finals: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $17-$22. 18-plus. auramaine.com
Saturday 8/26
Amy Tee: 8 p.m., Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. 18-plus. pmc826.eventbrite.com
Dusty Slay: 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $20-$25. 18-plus. auramaine.com
Through 8/27
Portland Maine Comedy Festival: Various locations around Portland. 14-plus. portlandmainecomedy.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Friday 8/25
Todd Watts photographer talk: 5 p.m., Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
Through 8/25
“Explorations”: Mairen O’Neill and Ashlyn Feeley, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Saturday 8/26
Portland Fine Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Free Street, 120 Free St., Portland. shopmainecraft.com
Through 8/26
“Color and Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org
“Earth and Light”: David Rankin, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Plein Air Art Festival: Painting workshops, craft show, farmers market and more throughout Yarmouth. artascope.org
Tom Hall: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Through 8/30
Jane Herbert: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com
Friday 9/1
“Mythic and Quotidian”: Peter Wallis, opening reception 6-8 p.m., gallery open noon to 2 p.m. Fridays and Sundays through Oct. 26, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. mayostreetarts.org
Friday 9/1-Friday 9/29
Curator’s Choice: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com
Friday 9/1-Saturday 9/30
“The Divine Feminine”: 4-8 p.m. Fridays, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, UMVA Gallery, 516 Congress St., Portland. theumva.org
Through 9/1
“Kindred Variations”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, Points of View Artists, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick. povartistsmaine.com
“Encounters” interactive exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Maine Studio Works, 170 Anderson St., Portland. $15. chroma2four.com
Through 9/9
“Us and ME”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Kenise Barnes Fine Art, 43 York St., Portland. kbfa.com
Through 9/23
“All the Decades”: Lynne Drexler, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Through 9/29
“The Painterly Print”: 3 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. 800-729-8033
Through 9/30
Chelsea Ellis and Todd Watts: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Suite A3, Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
Through 10/15
“The Art of Wonder”: Robert McCloskey, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/mccloskey
Ongoing
Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com
Film
Friday 8/25
“Frozen” (2013): Rated PG, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. visitfreeport.com
Friday 8/25-Sunday 8/27
“Amanda” (2022): Italian with English subtitles, 6 p.m. Friday, noon and 3 p.m. Saturday, noon Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org
Sunday 8/27
“Anonymous Sister” (2021): Presented with Recovery in Maine, director talk after film, 3 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org
Monday 8/28
“The Adventures of Robin Hood” (1938): 11 a.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Wednesday 8/30
“20 Days in Mariupol”: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9, $7 members. Benefits Free Press United’s Media Lifeline Ukraine. space538.org
Friday 9/1
“DC League of Super-Pets” (2022): Rated PG, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free. visitfreeport.com
Maine Outdoor Film Festival: 7:30-10 p.m., Tidewater Farm, 200 Presumpscot Point Road, Falmouth. $10-$15 suggested donation. falmouthlandtrust.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Music
Friday 8/25
Timezones, Emilio Teubal: 7:30 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. portcityblue.com
Tom DiMenna sings Gordon Lightfoot: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Magic City Hippies: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Saturday 8/26
Maia Sharp: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30 advance, $40 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Hannah Damon and Friends: 7 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com
Primo Cubano: 7:30 p.m., The Lemont Block, 2 Pleasant St., Brunswick. $25-$35. 21-plus. CubanoLemont23.eventbrite.com
Slothrust: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
The 5.6.7.8’s: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. space538.org
Sunday 8/27
Rival Sons: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $29.50 advance, $35 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Monday 8/28 & Tuesday 8/29
Bolos Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m., Bolos, 7 Dunlap St., Brunswick. bolosbrunswick.com
Tuesday 8/29
Open DJ vinyl edition: 8:30 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Free. 21-plus. Registration required. fb.me/e/30GNaiUgc
Wednesday 8/30
Dirty McCurdy: Music on the Mall, 6 p.m., Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street, Brunswick. Free. brunswickdowntown.org
Thursday 8/31
Corner House: 6-8 p.m., Congress Square Park, Portland. Free. onelongfellowsquare.com
The 502s, Sarah and the Sundays: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Thursday 8/31-Sunday 9/3
Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival: Thomas Point Beach and Campground, 29 Meadow Road, Brunswick. $35-$195, ages 13-17 half-off, ages 12 and under free. thomaspointbeachbluegrass.com
Through 9/1
Summer Sunsets Live: 4-8:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. thompsonspoint.com
Live music at Alto: 6 p.m., Fridays, Alto Terrace Bar and Kitchen, 25 Hancock St., Portland. altoportland.com
Evan Arntzen Trio: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. cadenzafreeport.com
Friday 9/1
Wolfman Jack: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org
Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com
Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Through 8/26
“Something Rotten!”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. $74-$125. msmt.org
Through 8/27
“Make Way For Ducklings”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org/makeway
Through 8/31
“Hot Flash! What A Feelin!”: 7 p.m., Tuesdays-Thursdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Friday 9/1
Teller’s Garden First Friday: 7 p.m., Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden
Through 9/3
“Sanctuary City”: Previews 7-9 p.m. Aug. 17-19; standard shows 3-5 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance. thehillarts.me
Ongoing
Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me
Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com
