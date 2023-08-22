Hires, promotions, appointments

Alina Dubois was promoted at KeyBank in Portland to business banking relationship manager for Southern Maine. Dubois joined KeyBank in 2015 as a teller, was promoted to personal banker, became a branch manager in 2017 and promoted to area retail leader in 2021.

Giving back

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick was one of seven recipients of donations from Bar Harbor Bank & Trust through the Casual for a Cause program. Employees dress casually on Fridays in exchange for a biweekly payroll deduction made to a donation pool, then vote for nonprofits to receive their donations.

Recognition

Real estate agent Mary Jo Cross of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty received a Spirit Award by the Greater Portland Board of Realtors. The Spirit Award is given to board members of at least five years who demonstrate enthusiasm and leadership.

Marina Holdings was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine by the Maine State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, Best Companies Group and BridgeTower Media. Marina Holdings businesses include Yarmouth Boat Yard, Moose Landing Marina, Freedom Boat Club of Maine, Maine Boating Academy, Sea Tow Portland/Midcoast and Portland Sea Taxi.

Granted

Summit Natural Gas of Maine has committed to giving $12,000 to Full Plates Full Potential in three $4,000 grants over three years.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: