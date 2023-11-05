Gun violence in our country is, in fact, the result of a mental health issue.

We, the people, are insane to allow this madness to continue. We can not keep allowing unregulated militias and lone gunmen with a grudge to terrorize our communities. We must make gun ownership well-regulated and licensed. This is the only cure for our insanity.

Richard Hackel

Chebeague Island

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: