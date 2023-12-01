FBI agents arrested an 18-year-old woman in New York on charges connected to a shooting in Saco earlier this week.

Ariana Tito of Biddeford is charged with attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault, said Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. She is accused of shooting 32-year-old Kayla Grant of Saco on Tuesday at a home where a homicide suspect was arrested the night before. Grant is in critical but stable condition.

Moss said in a news release that Saco police responded Tuesday at 7:44 a.m. to reports of shots fired at a residence at 103 Temple St. They found a woman with a gunshot wound and transported her to the hospital. Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Tito on Wednesday. Moss said FBI agents located Tito in Brooklyn on Friday and took her into custody.

Tito is being held at Rikers Island and will make her initial appearance in Brooklyn, where her extradition to Maine will be determined. Moss said she does not yet know the date of that hearing.

On Monday night, state police arrested Lorenze Labonte at the same address on Temple Street. Labonte, 25, is charged with murder in the death of Ahmed Sharif of Lewiston. Sharif, 27, was fatally shot in Biddeford on Nov. 24. Labonte made his initial appearance in York District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Moss has not said she cannot confirm whether the shooting had any relationship to Labonte’s arrest. Maine State Police detectives spent Monday night gathering evidence at the home, but it was not clear whether they were present when the woman was shot.

