Get your weekend off to an early, but low-key, start with a free reading by the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance’s Ashley Bryan Fellows at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Mechanics’ Hall in Portland.
On Friday night, catch a screening of the Maine-made film “Good Morning Sunshine,” based on a true story of a teacher’s abuse, at the Sanford Performing Arts Center.
Or keep heading south for the premiere of “In the Garden of Z,” a Cape Neddick couple’s play about the war in Ukraine, at New Hampshire Theatre Project at 7:30 p.m.
If you’re heading to Sugarloaf this weekend, sign up for a time slot to rent a SnoGo bike.
Spend Saturday in the Midcoast at the outdoor Big Rockland Chill winter festival.
That night, visual artist and musician Lonnie Holley, who released the acclaimed album “Oh Me Oh My” last year, is performing at Space in Portland.
On Sunday, make a plan to grab brunch with friends and from one of these 35 spots in Greater Portland, then head to Congress Square Park for dessert – a Hot Cocoa Sip-Off starts at 1 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.