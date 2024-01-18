Get your weekend off to an early, but low-key, start with a free reading by the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance’s Ashley Bryan Fellows at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Mechanics’ Hall in Portland.

On Friday night, catch a screening of the Maine-made film “Good Morning Sunshine,” based on a true story of a teacher’s abuse, at the Sanford Performing Arts Center.

Or keep heading south for the premiere of “In the Garden of Z,” a Cape Neddick couple’s play about the war in Ukraine, at New Hampshire Theatre Project at 7:30 p.m.

If you’re heading to Sugarloaf this weekend, sign up for a time slot to rent a SnoGo bike.

Spend Saturday in the Midcoast at the outdoor Big Rockland Chill winter festival.

That night, visual artist and musician Lonnie Holley, who released the acclaimed album “Oh Me Oh My” last year, is performing at Space in Portland.

On Sunday, make a plan to grab brunch with friends and from one of these 35 spots in Greater Portland, then head to Congress Square Park for dessert – a Hot Cocoa Sip-Off starts at 1 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous