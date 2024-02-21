Bit Brigade will perform rock covers of soundtracks for “The Legend of Zelda” and “Castlevania” while their gamer speed-runs the games live on stage at Portland House of Music at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29. Tickets, $15, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com. Contributed / Bit Brigade

Comedy

Friday 2/23

Eric D’Alessandro: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Hey Party People: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door, pay-what-you-can. mayostreetarts.org

Saturday 2/24

Alex Giampapa: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

“Cut Your Teeth”: 10 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Friday 3/1-Saturday 3/30

“From a Woman’s Perspective”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays-Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 3/2

Greenhut Artists Showcase: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 3/16

“Wild Things”: Sarah Meyers Brent, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 4/6

“2 x 14 Love Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Chocolate Church Member Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. chocolatechurcharts.org

“Everything Within us Remembers This”: Alice Jones, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 2/23

“I Know a Man” (2016): 12:15 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. 10-plus. scarboroughlibrary.org

“Hundreds of Beavers” (2022): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Saturday 2/24

“Traces of the Trade” (2008): 2 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com

Sunday 2/25

“Disco Boy” (2023): In Ibo, French and Polish with English subtitles, 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free, reservation required. space538.org

Wednesday 2/28

“Samuel in the Clouds” (2016): 6:30 p.m., followed by panel discussion, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

“High Noon” (1952): Rated PG, 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

“Things to Come” (1936): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

Thursday 2/29

“Clash of the Titans” (1981): 4:30 p.m., Mills Hall, Room M129, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick. Free. bowdoin.campusgroups.com/events

“Exposure” (2022): 7 p.m., Visual Arts Center, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick. Free. bowdoin.campusgroups.com/events

Cinema Studies student showcase: 8:30 p.m., Mills Hall, Room M129, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick. Free. bowdoin.campusgroups.com/events

Friday 3/1

“Anyuka” (2024): 6 p.m., followed by Q&A, Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Through 3/3

2024 Oscar-Nominated Shorts: Various times, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 2/23 & Saturday 2/24

An Evening of Fleetwood Mac Music: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Saturday 2/24

David Newsam; Maddie Adams; Corpus Chicanery: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Denny Breau: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Jud Caswell: Concerts for a Cause, benefits Midcoast New Mainers Group and Oasis Free Clinics, 7:30 p.m., Brunswick Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St. $10-$25. 729-8515

Recycled Percussion: 7:30 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $22.50-$43.50. All ages. auramaine.com

Red Eft; Sequela; Matriarch: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. space538.org

Monday 2/26

Marissa Paternoster; Is She?: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. space538.org

Tuesday 2/27

Amethyst Chamber Ensemble: 7 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com

Thursday 2/29

Bit Brigade: Rock covers of NES soundtracks with live gaming, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Deadgrass: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 3/1

Lara Herscovitch: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door. cadenzafreeport.com

The Road Cases; El Malo: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

This is the Kit; Sam Amidon: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 3/1 & Saturday 3/2

“‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ In Concert”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $72-$127. porttix.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Wednesday 2/28-Sunday 3/24

“A Man of No Importance”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $40. thehillarts.me

Through 2/25

“Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org

Thursday 2/29

Sasha Velour “The Big Reveal”: Drag performance and book signing, 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35-$80. All ages. statetheatreportland.com

Through 3/2

“Upta the Willi-Wacks”: 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Through 3/3

“Heroes of the Fourth Turning”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. Sundays, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-can. madhorse.com

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

