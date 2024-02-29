Elda, a fine-dining restaurant that opened in Biddeford in 2017 and helped to spur that city’s restaurant boom, is relocating to Portland.

Chef and co-owner Bowman Brown announced the move in an Instagram post Wednesday, while Elda is on an extended winter break, according to its website.

“We are excited to share with you the news that Elda will be relocating to a new home in Portland, Maine,” the post said. “This summer we invite you experience an even more personal and intimate deep-dive into the beauty, bounty, and magic of the woods and waters of Maine. Please stay tuned for info and inspo as we continue to learn, build, and connect.”

Brown, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Anna Brown, did not immediately return a phone call seeking an interview Thursday afternoon.

In January, the Browns closed Jackrabbit Cafe, their Scandinavian-style bakeshop and eatery located in the same Main Street building as Elda.

The restaurants are among those credited with accelerating the recent culinary renaissance in Biddeford, which was included in the 2022 list of America’s next great food cities, published by national magazine Food & Wine.

Before opening Elda and Jackrabbit, Bowman Brown was the chef and co-owner of Forage in Salt Lake City and was a six-time semifinalist for the James Beard Award’s Best Chef: Southwest category.

Elda offered a higher-end dining experience than much of what is available in Biddeford, serving prix-fixe menus that cost upwards of $200.

Press Herald restaurant critic Andrew Ross named Elda among the top 10 on his list of Best 75 restaurants in Greater Portland, published this week.

“It’s hard to overstate Brown’s tremendous skill and creativity at marrying Scandinavian, Maine and Japanese inspirations in his soignee prix-fixe menu at Elda, a special-occasion restaurant if there ever was one. Suffice it to say that, while Elda is expensive, it remains one of the very best restaurants in New England,” wrote Ross.

