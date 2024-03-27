Hires, promotions, appointments

Elizabeth Kayatta, an attorney at Berman & Simmons, was elected co-chair of the women’s law section of the Maine Bar Association. Chris Boots was elected as a board member for the Maine Trial Lawyers Association and the Legislative Committee co-chair.

Bruce King has been named executive director at Maine Boys to Men. He is on the board of Maine Equal Justice and a member of Maine’s Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous and Tribal Populations, and was previously was co-executive director of Maine Inside Out.

Sam Bengs, Nathan Davis and Fiona Wilson were appointed to the Friends of Casco Bay Board of Directors. Bengs is a researcher at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, Davis is the director of programs at Gateway Community Services, and Wilson is the director of the Sustainability Institute at the University of New Hampshire.

Chessell McGee of Cumberland was named senior vice president of the Portland office of Sotheby’s International Realty. She is a member of the Greater Portland Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Seth Parker was hired by Bath Housing Development Corporation as director of real estate development. He previously was vice president of development at Silver Street in Portland and was a member of Avesta Housing’s real estate development team.

Melissa Motejunas was hired at Harvesting Good by Good Shepard Food Bank as director of sales and marketing. She previously was the procurement and strategic accounts manager at Native Maine Produce.

Matt Maiello was named a partner and principal at Simons Architects in Portland. He joined the firm in 2019, worked on the renovation and expansion of Rice Public Library in Kittery and is currently working on Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor.

Giving back

The Maine Department of Corrections donated $6,280 to Special Olympics Maine, raised through the Ice Out Plunge March 16.

Recognition

Andrew Thomas and Gary Bergeron, executive directors and financial advisers at Morgan Stanley’s Portland Wealth Management office, have been named to Barron’s list of America’s Top 1,200 Advisors.

Norway Savings Bank was named “one of the strongest banks in the nation” by BauerFinancial and received an “Outstanding” rating from the FDIC through the Community Reinvestment Act examination for the third consecutive quarter.

