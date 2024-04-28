BRUNSWICK – Romeo T. Marquis, 76, of Brunswick, peacefully passed away at home on April 25, 2024 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

He was born Oct. 16, 1947 to Albert and Edna (Wellington) Marquis. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1966, followed by three years in the Marine Corps where he achieved the rank of corporal. He married Jean D. Wilkins on April 13, 1968. He worked at Bath Iron Works for 38 years, retiring in 2009 as Manager of Structural Design. On Oct. 24, 2009, he married Marjorie (Walton) Arnold.

Romeo was an avid (and darn good!) golfer who also enjoyed hunting, fishing and the sounds and smells of the ocean. He was a lifetime fan of the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Boston Bruins, and Boston Celtics. He was a man who did a lot more listening than talking yet he never missed an opportunity to surprise us with a joke or funny story at exactly the right moment. Always an impeccable dresser, he often remarked “it doesn’t cost anymore to look your best.” His greatest love was his family and he took great pride in supporting their many endeavors, especially music and sports.

He is survived by his wife, Marj; five children, Steven M. Marquis and his fiancé Sarah Blake of Brunswick, Lori F. Marquis and her partner Stephen A. Jordan Jr. of Brunswick, Joseph K. Marquis and his wife Julie of Brunswick, Colin J. Arnold and his fiancé Hannah Gowen of Portland and Keegan J. Arnold of Brunswick; four grandchildren, Spencer Marquis, Trevor Marquis, Ava Marquis and Anika Marquis, all of Brunswick; one sister, Pamela Lentz and her husband Charles of Topsham; nephew, Benjamin Redmond and his wife Anne Torregrossa of Durham; bonus son, Rusty Johnson of Bath; as well as many extended family. He also asked that I make sure to list his beloved pets, Baby, Tiberius, and Maximus whom he doted on endlessly.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, May 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, Maine 04011. A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6, at 12 p.m., at Brackett Funeral Home. A graveside service to include military honors will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Brunswick.

To offer sympathies and share caring memories, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Romeo’s online memorial.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to The Coastal Humane Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or a charity

of your choice.

