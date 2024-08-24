Regarding the Aug. 19 article “Foam spill spews dangerous forever chemicals at Brunswick airport,” am I the only one who is appalled by your photo showing unprotected workers sucking up fire retardant with a giant hose (as well as with their lungs)?

The irony conveyed in this photo says it all: They may as well swim inside the hangar which is 4-5 feet deep. Doesn’t this call for professional hazard abatement with suitably prepared workers? Common sense suggests so.

Susan Spitzer Williams

East Waterboro

