A new craft beer store has opened in downtown Biddeford.

Brew England launched about two weeks ago at 193 Main St., a 1,000-square-foot space that was previously used for law offices.

Owner Brad McCourt said his shop specializes in craft beers from Maine and New England, though it also carries some national and international brands.

Of the 171 beers that Brew England — get it? — has in stock now, just over 50% are from Maine, McCourt said. He expects to carry up to 250 different beers within a few months.

“Craft beer has always been a passion of mine,” McCourt said, noting that he started his craft beer blog, also titled Brew England, before the pandemic. “And there’s not really any craft beer-centric store in Biddeford right now. You have to drive at least 20 minutes to get to one. There’s definitely a need for a beer store where you can get a wide variety, not just the national brands.”

Brew England also stocks wine, 39 varieties of hard cider, 18 kinds of Maine-made hard seltzer, six kombuchas and 19 kinds of nonalcoholic beer, as well as some snacks and gifts. He said he plans to expand the number of locally made snacks and gifts the store offers.

“Right now, I’m not fully stocked with everything I want,” McCourt said. “It’s an ongoing project.”

Brew England is open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

