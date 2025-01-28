Chef Mimi Weissenborn, executive chef of Sur Lie in Portland, Gather in Yarmouth and the Catface Café in Biddeford, will be one of the 15 contestants on the new season of Bravo’s hit series “Top Chef.”

The 22nd season of the show begins March 13 at 9 p.m., with new episodes airing every Thursday night (and also available the following day on Peacock).

The new season is based in Canada. The chefs will compete in locations that include Prince Edward Island, Montreal, Toronto and Calgary for the largest grand prize in show history — $250,000 — along with Delta SkyMiles Diamond Medallion Status and $125,000 to spend on travel with Delta Air Lines.

The winner will also have the chance to headline a dinner at the James Beard House in New York City and present at The James Beard Foundation Awards.

Related James Beard Awards names 10 Maine semifinalists for 2025 honors

Weissenborn could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Mimi Weissenborn studied at L’Academie de Cuisine before pursuing a culinary career in New York City, according to a bio provided by Bravo. She became executive chef of Vinateria in Harlem, earning the restaurant a Michelin Recommendation. She also headed up a sold-out dinner at the James Beard House and collaborated on the International Women’s Day Beard House dinner.

In Maine, Weissenborn has been executive chef at Sur Lie — a 2023 semifinalist for the James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality — and also at Gather and Catface Cafe, which opened last March. The three venues are owned by restaurateur Krista Cole, herself a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurateur in the 2023 James Beard Awards.

Copy the Story Link