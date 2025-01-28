The owners of Schooner Landing, the landmark Damariscotta restaurant that was destroyed in a September fire, say they expect to reopen for the 2025 season in a temporary facility.

“We do plan on opening for the 2025 season (in a limited capacity) sometime around Memorial Day Weekend,” the owners wrote in a recent post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

They explained that the restaurant will operate out of a food trailer, and that they’ll have an outside bar (since that structure survived the fire), bathrooms and live music.

The team expects to be open until Labor Day, after which they will break ground on a new building for the restaurant, with the aim of having it ready for the 2026 season.

“We thank all of those who have been working with us in making this possible,” the owners wrote. “​We also thank the locals, regulars, and anyone who has shared about a special place in their heart for Schooner, your positivity really does make a difference.”

The owners could not be immediately reached for further details.

A few weeks after the September fire, community members gathered near the former restaurant for a benefit event that raised more than $25,000 to assist the restaurant’s 49 employees who had suddenly lost their jobs.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office ruled in December that the fire was accidental.

