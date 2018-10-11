My name is Nicole Gagnon. I am writing in support of Democrat Janet Mills for governor because she is committed to expanding affordable health care for all Mainers.

I was born with cerebral palsy and use crutches and a wheelchair. I personally understand the high costs that our health care system imposes on people, including people like me who are on disability and only have Medicare for insurance. Janet Mills wants to expand access to Medicaid, and as someone whose wheelchair cost $5,000, I can definitely appreciate that.

As a recent survivor of kidnapping and rape, I also have medical bills that are piling up. Medicaid would certainly help me pay for counseling, doctors appointments and medication. I believe that access to affordable health care is a human right, and it is the core reason that I support Janet Mills for governor. I hope others will join me.

Nikki Gagnon

Westbrook

