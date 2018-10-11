While our restaurant scene makes national news, the turnaround at the University of Southern Maine is also reason for the region’s rising reputation. It’s also why I invested on Deering Avenue, where last month Domaine Real Estate opened its offices next to the university’s increasingly vibrant Portland campus.

USM has a unique ability to attract young people to our region, as well as companies that want to hire them and cultural offerings that enrich our quality of life.

Question 4 on the statewide November ballot will invest more than $25 million at USM to further improve its competitiveness in recruiting students and its capacity for developing the professional workforce local employers need to grow their businesses and our economy.

On Nov. 6, please join me in voting “yes” for Question 4 and the opportunities it offers to make our region an even better place to live, work and play.

Chris Lavoie

Portland

