Everyone would agree that Shawn Moody is a good businessman, but administering government isn’t like running a business. That’s why I support Democrat Janet Mills to be Maine’s next governor.

I worked in the private sector, in town, state and federal governments, and have run my own private consulting business for over 35 years. I know firsthand that business interests, while important to governing, are not the only interest of government.

To represent all the people of Maine, government must balance business interests with the interests of those less fortunate, infrastructure, public health and the environment. Regulation should not be overly burdensome to business but should also protect our natural resources and the health of Maine’s people.

Janet Mills understands this and is the only candidate with the experience to work with the Legislature to accomplish maintaining a good standard of living, protecting our independence and preserving Maine’s natural beauty, attracting visitors each year.

John Archard

Vienna

