I make a good living; I expect to be taxed more. I have voted to raise my own taxes, but I will vote “no” on Question 1 because no one has given a reason why this particular good cause should jump to the head of the line over all the other good causes.

Home health care workers are vastly underpaid and overworked. But so are teachers. So are nurses, child care workers and farmworkers. What is the rationale for a new tax on wealthy Mainers to fund one of these groups but not the others?

Why not fund free universal child care? Or free urgent care? Or free after-school enrichment? Or salary increases for every teacher? The $310 million from this tax could increase the state education budget by 25 percent, or retire nearly all our bond debt.

Is this our highest priority for funding?

R. Aileen Yingst

Brunswick

