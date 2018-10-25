Question 1 is taxation by referendum and a dangerous slippery slope. If this passes, where will it end? A 50-cent tax on each lobster caught to fund marine environmental programs? A nickel tax on each ear of corn grown to fund clean-water programs?

Housing for seniors is an important issue for Maine, and that is why we elect senators and representatives to our state Legislature. They need to weigh the important priorities facing the state of Maine and make their best judgment as to how to allocate our limited resources.

If the issue of ensuring that every senior has a safe place to live is important to you, contact your candidates and exercise your right to vote accordingly. Question 1 is bad policy and a form of class warfare we don’t need in Maine.

John Gundersdorf

Portland

