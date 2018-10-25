Here is why I am supporting Democrat Janet Mills for governor.

I have known Shawn Moody for years. He has built a very successful auto repair business and has done a lot for our community. He is a genuinely nice guy. However, he has never been involved in government, has never even served on our Town Council or School Committee and has never been in the Legislature.

Running a business and running the state of Maine are very different jobs. In business, the main goal is to make money. In the Legislature, the main goal is to make Maine a better place for all our residents.

Janet Mills has the experience and the commitment to make Maine a better place for all of us.

Sheri Faber

Gorham

