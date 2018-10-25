I’ve lived in Maine almost all of my life, and I’m proud to be from here. My grandparents raised us in a home without running water, but they did the best they could. I worked for the Portland school district for many years until I was injured on the job.

As a senior and someone living with a disability, I know how hard it is to stay in your home. I have trouble doing many things around my home, and most of my Social Security goes to bills.

We need to take care of seniors and people with disabilities, and that is why I encourage you to vote “yes” on Question 1 for universal home care. This program would ensure all seniors and people with disabilities can stay in their homes and get the support they need. I urge you to vote “yes” on Question 1 and honor your grandparents and other older adults in your life.

Jeanne Reagan

Gorham

