It would be nearly impossible to express all the ways our independent senator, Angus King, has bettered my life as a young Mainer.

Growing up in Maine public schools, I had the opportunity to explore technologies that are now central to my everyday life because of his innovative and forward-thinking laptop program.

His work to protect the environment as both a governor and senator helped keep our forests and waters pristine and ripe for exploring.

Above all, though, he has been an exemplary public servant at every level – a civil and well-reasoned role model for a Maine student interested in politics.

No matter whether you lived through the ice storm of ’98 or were born during it, Angus King is a senator of whom we all can feel proud. On Nov. 6, I hope you’ll join me in sending him back to Washington for a second term.

Alex Mukai

Cape Elizabeth

