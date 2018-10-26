Democrat Zak Ringelstein is my choice for United States Senate.

I don’t think independent Angus King is a bad senator, but he is the seventh most conservative member of the Democratic caucus, according to National Journal ratings. Even Jon Tester from blood-red Montana has voted more liberally than King has.

Ringelstein supports a green New Deal, Medicare for all and increasing the federal minimum wage. Angus King and Republican Eric Brakey are either neutral or outright opposed to those popular policy platforms. Furthermore, Ringelstein is running his campaign without the help of large donors or political action committees. It is 100 percent people-powered.

I also understand that many Democrats are afraid of splitting the vote. But the great thing about this Senate race is that we have ranked-choice voting! I hope Mainers will join me in voting Zak Ringelstein first and Angus King second on Nov. 6.

Anthony Emerson

Portland

