During his six years as Maine’s U.S. senator, independent Angus King has provided effective and compassionate representation for all Mainers.

He has co-sponsored bipartisan legislation that seeks to create a task force to find solutions to the affordable-housing crisis, which is so important here in Portland. He has developed and expanded Maine’s workforce and introduced a bill that aims to provide grants to companies that invest in employee training programs so we can increase opportunity here in Maine.

He also considers education to be an equalizing force in our society. One of the major achievements in his first term involved spearheading a bill that has saved students across the country $50 billion in interest payments.

When a senator comes along who listens to and safeguards all Maine people, you keep him. Please join me and let’s vote to re-elect Angus King on Nov. 6.

Pious Ali

Portland

