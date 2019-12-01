Boys’ cross country: Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, Mt. Ararat A three-time individual state champion, he led the Eagles to their first Class A state crown since 1994.

Boys’ cross country: 2019 Varsity Maine All-State team Seven seniors highlight this year's squad, including some of the top runners in New England.

Girls’ cross country: Sofie Matson, Falmouth The junior proved dominant again, winning her third straight Class A state title and becoming Maine's first New England champion in 10 years.