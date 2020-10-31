During my lifetime, I’ve voted for candidates from both major parties.

Here are the questions I asked myself this year when considering which presidential candidate to vote for:

Will he represent everyone, not just those who elected him?

Will he consult experts and follow their advice?

Does he respect women, those with different abilities, people of color and individuals of varying gender identities?

Does he thoughtfully consider diversity of thought, religion and culture?

Does he have empathy for others?

Does he seek to serve the country rather than expect the country to serve him?

Does he take responsibility for his actions?

Is he a decent, trustworthy person? Most importantly, does he serve as a connector, rather than a divider?

I can answer these questions with “yes” for only one candidate: Democrat Joe Biden. He has my vote.

Courtenay Meade Snellings

Orr’s Island

