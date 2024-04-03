A bakery, a baker, a restaurant and a chef, all in Portland, are among the James Beard Award finalists, announced Wednesday.

They are Zu Bakery for Outstanding Bakery, Atsuko Fujimoto of Norimoto Bakery for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker, Woodford Food & Beverage for Outstanding Hospitality and Jake Stevens of Leeward for Best Chef: Northeast.

Fujimoto was a finalist for the same award in 2022, and Woodford Food & Beverage’s Courtney Loreg has been a finalist for Best Chef: Northeast.

Ten Maine restaurants and bakeries, or the food professionals behind them, were named semifinalists for James Beard Awards in January. The others were: Cara Stadler and Cecile Stadler, Tao Yuan Restaurant and ZaoZe Café, Brunswick, and BaoBao Dumpling House, Portland, for Outstanding Restaurateur; Joe Robbins, Bissell Brothers Three Rivers Kitchen, Milo, for Emerging Chef; The Alna Store, Alna, for Best New Restaurant; and, for Best Chef: Northeast, Celia Bruns, Artemisia Cafe, Portland; Ian Driscoll, Bar Futo, Portland; and Valerie Goldman, The Honey Paw, Portland.

The winners will be announced June 10 in a ceremony in Chicago.

This story will be updated.

