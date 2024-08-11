It’s estimated that 1 in 133 Americans have celiac disease and another 6% of the population has gluten sensitivity, according to the organization Beyond Celiac. Some experts believe that up to 83% of celiacs in the United States go undiagnosed, or misdiagnosed.

Fortunately, Maine has a number of gluten-free options. While our list is not comprehensive, each of these spots is entirely gluten free, and many are owned by people with connections to celiac disease. And while every item on these menus is safe for people whose bodies cannot tolerate gluten, these breweries, bakeries and restaurants warrant visits from others, too, as the delicious food and drink speaks for itself.

BAM BAM BAKERY

What to know: Bam Bam makes its own special blend of flour from 15 types of gluten-free flours. The bakery is known for its chewy rainbow sprinkle cookies, and English muffins that are perfect for dipping into the housemade cold soups. The bakery opened in Portland in 2011, and relocated to Falmouth this March.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday – Saturday

Location: 125 Bucknam Road, Falmouth

BOWLICIOUS

What to know: A food truck with both sweet and savory bowls, Bowlicious has offered fried rice bowls and smoothie bowls for some time while salad bowls are a new addition. The menu also features not-to-be-missed Belgian waffles, topped with fresh berries and powdered sugar.

Hours and location: Check Instagram for updates each day, @bowliciousme.

“HOOTIN” GLUTEN FREE BAKERY

What to know: When Elaine Waldron went gluten free in 2009, she was frustrated by the lack of options. She’d always been a baker, so she began experimenting with her seeded bread recipe to adapt it to her new diet. At “Hootin,” she bakes about 200 loaves of the seeded bread every week and, with a staff of six, also makes a menu of gluten-free cookies, frosted cupcakes and English muffins. “Hootin” takes custom orders and make wedding cakes.

Where to find them: The bakery is wholesale only, but look for their baked goods at Belfast Food Co-op, Camden Deli, Morning Glory Natural Foods in Brunswick, Owen’s General Store in Lincolnville, Portland Food Co-op, and Hannaford in Camden, Damariscotta, Rockland and Yarmouth.

LUCKY PIGEON BREWING CO.

What to know: After she was diagnosed with celiac disease, Kathleen Pigeon missed the tap room experience. That led her and three family members to open the state’s first dedicated gluten-free brewery. They often partner with local gluten-free food establishments to pair their beers with eats.

Hours: 4 to 9 p.m., Thursday & Friday; 12 noon to 9 p.m., Saturday; 12 noon to 6 p.m., Sunday

Location: 40 Main St., Ste 13-131 Pepperell Mills, Biddeford

MAIZ COLOMBIAN STREET FOOD

What to know: Maiz restaurant offers an array of Columbian snacks and meals, from arepas and empanadas to large bowls. Instead of wheat flour, many of the dishes use corn flour, which is how these dishes would be made in Columbia. In short, the restaurant emphasizes traditional foods that are naturally gluten free.

Hours: Portland: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday – Monday; Brunswick: 12 noon to 9 p.m.; Tuesday – Saturday

Location: 621 Forest Ave., Portland; 11 Pleasant St., Brunswick

NONO’S KITCHEN

What to know: Owner and chef Nodine Webster struggled with food allergies all her life. A college job at a summer camp as an “allergy chef,” cooking special meals for campers with allergies, sparked her interest in allergen- and gluten-free baking. At Nono’s, she specializes in creating beautifully decorated cakes and has just begun shipping cookie boxes.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday & Thursday; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday – Sunday

Location: 440 Main St., South Berwick

ORANGE BIKE BREWING COMPANY

What to know: Orange Bike Brewing, Portland’s first (and so far only) dedicated gluten-free brewery has 12 beers on tap. The brewers use no added sugars or extracts. Many of their customers are not on gluten-free diets, but just enjoy the taste of the beer, according to owner Tom Ruff.

Hours: 3 to 8 p.m., Wednesday – Friday; 12 noon to 8 p.m., Saturday; 12 noon to 7 p.m., Sunday

Location: 31 Diamond St., Portland

RAEGAMUFFIN’S

What to know: The bakery makes gluten-free breads, bagels, pizza crusts, English muffins and rolls, which can be harder to find than gluten-free sweets. Everything is made in-house, and the menu has plenty of vegan and dairy-free food and drink, too.

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday – Saturday

Location: 1552 State St., Veazie

ROCKY COAST CHEESECAKE

What to know: Made with locally sourced ingredients, the housemade cheesecake is always gluten free. Seasonal flavors stand out, such as raspberry-lemon, honey-rum-pear, and wild Maine blueberry. The bakery tags its creations “wicked good cheesecake.”

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday & Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday & Friday; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday

Location: 3 Marina Road, Yarmouth

ROOTS CAFE

What to know: The cafe serves organic, Fairtrade drink and food. Find scones; cookies; sandwiches on crepes, paninis or bagels; and such favorites as hash brown quiche, frittatas, salads, and meatballs with dipping sauce.

Hours: Daily, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: 20 School St Unit C, Westbrook

STICKY SWEET

What to know: Its dairy- and gluten-free ice cream earned Sticky Sweet a mention as one of the top ten vegan ice cream shops in the world by vegan online platform Happy Cow. Though ice cream is typically gluten free, cross contamination from certain flavors (say, cookie dough), and cones and toppings is a concern for people with gluten-intolerances. At Sticky Sweet, they don’t have to worry.

Hours: 2 to 8 p.m., Wednesday – Sunday

Location: 119 Cumberland Ave., Portland

TRIPP’S FARMHOUSE CAFE

What to know: Despite the name, Tripp’s Farmhouse Cafe isn’t in a farmhouse; it operates from a trailer in Bethel and a boat on Brandy Pond and Sebago Lake. In addition to gluten-free food, the cafe also offers allergen-free options, such as keto cinnamon bread, sweet potato biscuits, cannoli, bagels and paleo “Snickers.”

Hours & Location: Check Facebook each day for updates.

WILDFLOURS GLUTEN FREE BAKERY

What to know: Kelley Hughes opened Wildflours in 2008 after she found her body could not tolerate gluten. Wildflours, which calls itself Maine’s “original gluten-free bakery,” serves bread, donuts, cakes and many other sweet treats. Selections, always made in small batches, change daily.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., weekdays; 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday

Location: 54 Cumberland St., Brunswick

