I hope that Sen. Susan Collins will do the right and honorable thing and vote against Brett Kavanaugh for the SCOTUS.

He is so clearly part of a right-wing plan aiming to deny women their fundamental right to control their own bodies and their reproductive freedoms.

We are depending on Sen. Collins to protect us. She and Sen. Lisa Murkowski are our only hope.

I hope I’m not the only person seeing the irony of this critical vote on core women’s issues coming down to two, of the far too few, women in the Senate.

I pray that she will not let us down.

Dede Wilder

Brunswick

